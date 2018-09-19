Woman passes out after man chokes her at Manhattan bar: police

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for the man accused of strangling a woman until she passed out at a Manhattan bar.

On Aug. 26, a man followed a 27-year-old woman as she walked into the bathroom inside Blue Ruin Bar on Ninth Avenue and West 40th Street at about 2:30 a.m., police said.

The man proceeded to strangle the victim until she lost consciousness, according to authorities.

The victim received medical treatment on her own, police said.

The individual sought is described as a male 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches, hazel or green eyes and long, black dreadlocks.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).