Suspected panhandler hits jogger in Central Park: police

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A man believed to be a pandhandler is being sought Wednesday for allegedly hitting a jogger in Central Park, police said.

The incident happened neat Center Drive and 61st Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

That’s when police said a man was approached by an apparently panhandler while jogging in the park.

The panhandler allegedly reached out his hand, asking for money.

When the jogger refused, the panhandler allegedly struck the victim.

The attacker is being sought, according to police. A description of the man has not been released.