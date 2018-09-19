Shots fired toward crowd in front of Brooklyn lounge: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man fired shots toward a crowd in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

At about 2:50 a.m., an unidentified man discharged a firearm multiple times toward a crowd of bystanders outside the Nirvana Lounge along Coney Island Avenue between Avenues T and U in Sheepshead Bay, police said.

Two unoccupied, parked vehicles were struck, but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The man was seen traveling on foot east on Avenue T.

He is described to be about 5 feet-10-inches tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, dark-colored clothing and light sneakers.

