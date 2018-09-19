Police search for man accused of groping 2 women on the Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is accused of groping two women on the Upper East Side earlier this month.

Police were reported about two incidents within ten days of each other with the same man fitting the description for both incidents.

On Sept. 5, he approached a 21-year-old woman in the vicinity of East 94th Street and Park Avenue and grabbed her groin area from underneath her skirt, police said.

The victim then fell to the ground and fled towards Third Avenue on East 94th Street, police said.

On the 15th, the same man allegedly approached a 22-year-old woman in the around East 90th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The man grabbed the woman from behind before going underneath her skirt and touching her groin area, according to police.

He threw the woman down and fled north on Lexington Avenue.

