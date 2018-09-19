Man living in NJ group home struck and killed in hit-and-run: sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey has died, hospital sources said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, police received a call about a man struck in front of a group home for the disabled along MacArthur Avenue and Krakow Street in Garfield.

The victim was a resident of the home, officials said.

When police arrived at the scene of the collision, officers found the victim lying in the roadway with serious injuries, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died Wednesday, sources said.

Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored SUV involved in the incident.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle involved is a dark-colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban with its passenger side-view mirror missing and possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-226-5595 or the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.