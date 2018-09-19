Man arrested in Garfield fatal hit-and-run

GARFIELD, N.J. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

Paul Frischer, 59, of New Jersey, was arrested on multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident and endangering an injured victim.

Garfield Police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run vehicle just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

An investigation by the Bergen County prosecutor’s office determined that Frischer was the driver of a 1999 Chevy Suburban that was involved in the incident.

Frischer was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the second degree, and one count of endangering an injured vicim in the third degree, endangering an injured victim in the third degree, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to report a motor vehicle crash.