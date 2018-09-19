Legalizing marijuana in NJ: Officials say it’s in the details

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State is on the brink of embracing a new type of cash crop — legal weed.

Legalizing marijuana has been embraced by the state's top lawmakers, including Gov. Phil Murphy, who said he is "all in" on permitting adults to use the substance.

Before it can be legalized, however, sticking points need to be hashed out, including whether to tax marijuana at 25 percent immediately or work up to that amount over a period of years.

NJ Advance Media obtained a copy of state lawmakers' latest bill, which details some of the concerns.