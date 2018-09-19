Interactive museum dedicated to optical illusions opens in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get your cameras ready because you might not believe your eyes.

The Museum of Illusions is opening on September 20th at the corner of West 14th Street and 8th Avenue in Chelsea.

It's based on a concept that has found success in other locations across the globe.

It features dozens of interactive exhibits and rooms. There's a bit of science and organizers say it will challenge your perspective.

The facility is made for social media posts but it also offers an explanation of the optical illusions that greet the visitors.

Tickets are $19 for adults with discounts for children and veterans.