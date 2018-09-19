‘Flood Rat’ goes viral hiding from NYC subway floodwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Move over Pizza Rat: the newest trending rodent on the subway tracks is “Flood Rat.”

A viral Reddit video posted by user JacksonCheeseburger shows the animal protecting itself from floodwaters at the downtown 6 train platform on 23rd Street.

"Flood Rat" isn't the first famous rat taking social media by storm. The legend of Pizza Rat goes back to September 2015. A viral video captured a rat dragging a piece of pizza down the stairs at the L Train’s First Avenue / 14th Street station. But in December of 2016, the Brooklyn-based performance artist known as Zardulu said she was behind training the animal.

There are several New York City animals that have gained internet fame, including “Lollipop Raccoon” in Riverside Park, to “Garbage Rat” in Crown Heights, to “Avocado Rat” in Greenpoint Avenue’s subway station.

This past April, the peopled wondered if the famed Pizza Rat had returned. A video showed another slice of cheese pizza being dragged at the 59th Street / Lexington Avenue stop on the downtown 6 train track.