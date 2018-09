Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Rapper Fat Joe is known for his top hits, but he's also taking on the big screen in the new film "Night School."

Fat Joe talks about the film, working with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and his character, who joins a group of misfit students taking night classes to obtain their GED.

The Bronx native also talks about the importance of returning to school and getting another chance.

Catch "Night School" in theaters Sept. 28.