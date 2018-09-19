Exclusive: Mother of teen fatally shot in Jersey City speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— The mother of 17-year-old Jayden Fondeur spoke exclusively to PIX 11 News on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after her son was shot and killed.

“He just went to the store to buy something, came out and just got shot,” said Johanna Negron.

Police say Fondeur was shot around 6:30 Tuesday evening near the corner of Old Bergen Road and Pamrapo Avenue in Jersey City.

He was shot in the neck and head, and was found seemingly lifeless on the ground.

“He was just at the wrong place at he wrong time,” said Negron.

The Ferris High School junior’s death was ruled a homicide.

Family members said Fondeur’s brother heard the gun shots from their home and came running.

“When he heard the shots, he ran around the corner and saw him on the floor and that’s when he died in his arms,” said Gilberto Negron, Fondeur’s uncle.

A tense candlelight vigil Wednesday night drew hundreds of friends and family members, who came crying to light candles.

A strong police presence stood watch over the memorial.

Aries Ortiz said he was stunned to hear of his friend’s death.

“When I heard it, I didn’t think it was real,” said Ortiz. I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

“He was so smart,” said friend Aaliyah Rivera. “He was so good at basketball. This was not how he was meant to go out, it really wasn’t.”

Fondeur’s family is now pleading for an end to the neighborhood violence.

I just want the guns to stop,” said Negron.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Fondeur being shot by someone driving by in a white car.

Police are actively investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.