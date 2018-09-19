Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn— A child has been struck by a vehicle in Borough Park, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck just before 1 p.m. at 13th Avenue and 44th street.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found a 4-year-old boy suffering from injuries.

The child is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

The cause of the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.