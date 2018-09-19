Celebrities support Kavanaugh sexual assault accuser in viral video

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is receiving a swarm of support online on Wednesday.

Christine Blasey Ford revealed to the Washington Post on Sunday that she was allegedly assaulted by Kavanaugh.

Ford claims that the judge forced himself on her at a party more than three decades ago.

In a video shared online, a number of celebrities and activists have rallied around Ford with the viral hashtag, #DearProfessorFord.

Among those in the video include Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, America Ferrera, and Gabrielle Union.

I have always used Wednesday's to show love & support to women. Today I do so by standing alongside my sisters. #DearProfessorFord, you are strong, a survivor & not alone. We have your back. We call on Senators to demand a full & fair investigation pic.twitter.com/HTnHDo5dqy — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 19, 2018

The women in the video stand in support of Ford and said, “We know how difficult it is to stand up to powerful people… you and your testimony are credible.”

Comedian Amy Schumer is among the thousands of social media users to share the video.

“We believe you because we’ve been you. A fair and full investigation is not only crucial. It’s OUR right,” Schumer wrote on Twitter.

Ford’s lawyers said she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by President Trump’s SCOTUS pick before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Ford, a college professor in California, claims the incident with Kavanaugh occurred when he was 17-years-old and she was 15-yeas-old in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Although she has received a large amount of support, Ford’s lawyers said she’s also “been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats.”

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.