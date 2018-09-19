Brooklyn teacher arraigned in child pornography production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Concluding that he's "a danger to the community," a judge denied bail to a Brooklyn high school teacher who was arrested Wednesday on federal accusations of making child pornography and using Facebook to lure his alleged victims.

It was the second time in less than a year that English and theater arts teacher Jonathan Deutsch, 34, had been arrested on child porn-related charges, according to his attorney.

The previous time was last December, but that case, which apparently involved one victim, was eventually dropped by local prosecutors in Brooklyn.

Federal investigators said they picked up the case this year, and found that Deutsch had “contacted hundreds of apparent minors on Facebook in an effort to identify potential victims."

Ultimately, Deutsch "had communications of a sexual nature with at least 45 of those individuals,” according to a prosecutor's report against him, called a detention memorandum.

Deutsch teaches at the highly-selective Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach.

The detention memorandum lists in language and graphic detail allegations of Deutsch convincing victims as young as ten and as old as 16 to send him videos and photos of them exposing their genitalia and sometimes stimulating their private areas.

He also had victims record videos of them urinating, and had a child record herself drinking her own urine at his urging, among many other obscene acts, according to federal prosecutors.

Their detention memorandum also says that, while posing online as a 14-year-old, Deutsch "said that he had previously dated an 8-year-old girl and he had a 35-year-old brother who also wanted to have sex with [a victim identified as] Jane Doe 3.”

Jane Doe 3 is 10-years-old, according to prosecutors.

He also told a victim that "he had previously had sex with children in the sixth grade,” the federal detention memorandum said.

Deutsch lives just east of Ocean Parkway in Coney Island in a high rise that's next to a playground and around the corner from Rachel Carson High School.

His neighbors reacted with shock.

"It's scary," said Laurie Glock, a resident of his building. "You can sit next to [someone] and you don't know what's on his mind," she said.

A woman who said she'd recently moved from his building echoed that concern.

"It's sad," she said, "but you never know. You live next to the nicest person, but you never know what's in his head."

A current resident of the building told PIX11 News that he'd only seen Deutsch in the building's elevator.

"He was always quiet," he said, "and I never saw him with anyone else. He kept to himself."

Deutsch has also taught at Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, Brooklyn Tech High School and Gramercy Arts High School in Manhattan.

None of the children that he allegedly victimized in the federal complaint were students of his at his current school, Leon M. Goldstein High School.

Deutsch's father, a retired New York City corrections officer, was in court on Wednesday afternoon, as the accusations against his son were spelled out in detail.

At one point, the father put his head into his hands and bent over in his seat.

In the end, the judge granted the prosecution's request for a permanent order of detention against Jonathan Deutsch.

He will remain behind bars until his trial is finished. No date has yet been set for his trial.

Deutsch faces five federal counts of exploitation of a child. He could be sentenced from 15 to 30 years in prison on each count if he's found guilty.