Brooklyn high school teacher arrested for allegedly producing child pornography: authorities

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn high school teacher was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly producing child pornography, authorities said.

Jonathan Deutsch, a math teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach, is accused of contacting minors through Facebook and produced child pornography, according to officials.

Deutsch targeted Facebook users beginning around January 2017 who appeared to be minors and attempted to develop a relationship with them, according to court filings.

The victims, who were not Deutsch’s students, range in age from 10 to 16 years old.

He often instructed minors to perform sexually explicit acts and send him videos and photos of those acts, according to authorities.

Deutsch faces charges of five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.