Armed robbers steal $100,000 worth of jewelry from Chinatown store: police

CHINATOWN, N.Y. — Over $100,000 was stolen from a jewelry store in Chinatown Tuesday, police said.

At about 2:18 p.m., police received a report about a jewelry store heist on 80 Bowery in Chinatown, police said.

The robbers opened fire, striking and shattering the glass door of the store, police said.

They took off in an unknown direction with over $100,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

