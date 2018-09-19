Alligator spotted in NJ; residents urged not to let out small pets: police

NEW JERSEY — An alligator has been spotted, prompting officials in Mullica Township to warn residents about letting out small pets.

The 3- to 4-foot alligator was seen on Hamburg Avenue between Route 30 and Duerer Street, bordering Mullica Township and Egg Harbor City, the Mullica Township Police Department stated in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Residents should be cautious letting small pets out in this area and to not approach the animal if it is located,” police said.

Police are working with animal protection officials to locate the gator.

Residents are urged to call police dispatch at 609-652-2037 if they spot it.