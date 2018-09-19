17-year-old shot and killed in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a deli in Jersey City, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Old Bergen Road near Pamrapo Avenue, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to the location after someone called 911 about hearing gunfire. When they arrived, they found the teen lifeless with a gunshot wound to his head and neck, prosecutors said.

The victim was identified as Jayden Fondeur, of Jersey City. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His slaying has been deemed a homicide caused by a gunshot wound ot the neck, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.