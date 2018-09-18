Woman drives across active Teterboro Airport runways, flees vehicle: sources

TETERBORO, N.J. — A woman is under arrest for allegedly driving across two runways at Teterboro Airport Tuesday then ditching her vehicle in the vicinity and fleeing, sources said.

The woman, driving a black Honda Civic, allegedly breached a guard post on Industrial Avenue around 9:35 a.m. ,sources with the Port Authority Police Department said.

After gaining access to the aeronautical area of the airport, she drove across the airfield, passing through two active runways, according to sources.

She then allegedly left her vehicle and fled to a wooded area near the airport, where she was detained, sources said.

Flights were not impacted, northjersey.com reports.