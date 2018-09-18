Suspect apologizes for Kings Plaza Mall fire that injured 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A man has been charged with arson following Monday morning's fire that injured 21 at the Kings Plaza Mall parking garage in Brooklyn.

Avon Stephens, 23, was apprehended and charged Monday afternoon.

"I'm sorry," Stephens can be heard saying as officials led him into a police car. "I apologize."

Multiple vehicles caught on fire on two floors of the four-story parking garage, located at 5100 Kings Plaza, according to the FDNY. The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. and took nearly three hours to contain.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said about 120 cars were stored on the second floor of the parking garage by a local dealership. It was not immediately known how many cars were damaged.

Eighteen firefighters and 3 civilians were hurt, according to Nigro. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Kings Plaza Mall remains closed Tuesday, the center said in a tweet.

"The center may open later in the day, but as of now, a time can not be confirmed."

Stephens is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Federal Court.