Street closures in Manhattan begin for UN General Assembly

MANHATTAN — World leaders are beginning to gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and nightmare commutes throughout Manhattan, which officials warn could take three times longer than usual.
The following streets will be subject to closure daily at the NYPD's discretion starting Tuesday and lasting through Oct. 5.
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South,
- 1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West All Inclusive
- Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South, 1st Avenue
- On the East and Madison Avenue on the West All Inclusive
- 6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- 5th Avenue between 56th Street and 59th Street
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street
- Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street
- FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street
- 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 56th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 6th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue
- 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- Little West Street between 1st Place and Battery Place
- Battery Place between 1st Place and Little West Street
- 1st Place between Battery Place and Little West Street
Officials are offering the following incentives during the two-week long assembly:
- Three-day citi bike passes will be 50 percent off
- Ride-share app Via is offering 50 percent off rides
- Citi Field is offering $5 per-day parking passes in lots that are next to the No. 7 subway line