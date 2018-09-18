Street closures in Manhattan begin for UN General Assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — World leaders are beginning to gather for the United Nations General Assembly, prompting street closures and nightmare commutes throughout Manhattan, which officials warn could take three times longer than usual.

The following streets will be subject to closure daily at the NYPD's discretion starting Tuesday and lasting through Oct. 5.

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South,

1st Avenue on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West All Inclusive

Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South, 1st Avenue

On the East and Madison Avenue on the West All Inclusive

6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

5th Avenue between 56th Street and 59th Street

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street

Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

61st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 6th Avenue and FDR Drive

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

Little West Street between 1st Place and Battery Place

Battery Place between 1st Place and Little West Street

1st Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Officials are offering the following incentives during the two-week long assembly: