Rain forecast pushes Yankees-Red Sox to night game

NEW YORK — The start of the New York Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox has been pushed back to 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees announced the change Tuesday because rain is forecast throughout the afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start.

Gates will open to fans with tickets at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WPIX in the New York market, and for those outside New York, on the MLB Network and on Facebook.

Remnants of post-tropical cyclone Florence are causing Tuesday’s rain. Click here for more on the forecast.

