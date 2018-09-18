PIX11’s Monica Morales talks safety in public housing with NYPD Commissioner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The topic of this week’s live “Monica Makes It Happen Facebook show” is safety inside public housing with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.

O’Neill says precision policing is a strategy that is helping keep families safe.

“Everybody in this city deserves to feel safe," Commissioner O’Neill said. "Our main focus is reducing violence. We look at locations across the city people and within those locations connected to crimes."

The Mayor's office says it’s working.

“Major felony crime at NYCHA has gone down by around 10 percent since 2014,” said Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokesperson for the Mayor's office.

Watch the entire show here: