NYPD cop and wife arrested for impersonating dead mom to collect benefits, prescription drugs

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— A New York City Police Officer and his wife were arrested on multiple charges for fraudulently collecting benefits and prescription drugs that were issued to the officer’s mother after her death.

Police arrested Edward Ian St. Hill, 52, a 16-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to the 71 Precinct, and Maria Ramos, 45, of Marine Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning following an investigation by the NYPD and the Internal Affairs Bureau.

The couple is accused of assuming Hill’s deceased mother’s identity and using it to steal Social Security and pension benefits totaling nearly $100,000, fraudulently selling her home for $260,000 and attempting to defraud another $160,000 in life insurance annuities, officials said.

According to the indictment, the defendants maintained the finances of Hill’s mother, Germain St. Hill, who passed away on June 4, 2016, as if she were alive.

They allegedly also impersonated Germain St. Hill in numerous phone calls in a vast scheme to defraud multiple financial institutions and to collect prescription drugs, the District Attorney said.

It was a final complex failed scheme to allegedly defraud MetLife Insurance Company of about $160,000 that would prove to be the final blow for the couple which triggered a criminal investigation, officials said.

Hill, who was placed on modified duty with a non-patrol assignment with the Manhattan North Precinct, has now been suspended without pay, police sources told PIX11 news.

The couple was charged in a 101-count indictment with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, multiple counts of grand larceny, identity theft, forgery, money laundering, scheme to defraud, multiple counts of falsifying business records, criminal possession of a forged instrument, defrauding the government, conspiracy, falsely reporting an incident, offering a false instrument for filing, and official misconduct.

The pair was arraigned at Brooklyn Supreme Court, and could face up to 25 years in prison.