McDonald’s employees across country allege culture of sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve seen the Me Too movement empower women to speak out. It’s been those allegations of sexual misconduct that have brought down the careers of numerous high profile men in the past year – like Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and Mario Batali to name a few.

The movement has been sweeping through the ranks of the Hollywood, media and business elite. Now, it may be heading back to where it started - at the grassroots level.

Today, McDonalds workers in 10 cities nationwide walked out – calling on corporate management to take action to prevent sexual harassment when it occurs at one of their franchise restaurants.

The walkout is considered just the latest example of Me Too spreading to the working class. Both union and non-union workers at fast-food restaurants, factories, stores, hotels, etc. have been demanding change.

Earlier this month, major hotel chains including Hilton Hyatt and Marriott, announced they will equip housekeepers with portable panic buttons to seek help if they are assaulted or harassed.

The Me Too movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke. Long before the hashtag and the broader concept of Me Too, Burke, a Bronx native, started the campaign in 2006, as a way to help women and girls, who like her, are survivors of sexual violence.

“I think its given people space and language to come forward and talk about it,” Burke has said. “That’s what our movement is really about.”