Florence remnants prompt flash flood watch in NYC

NEW YORK — Remnants of post-tropical cyclone Florence are moving northeast, prompting a flash flood watch across New York City and parts of New Jersey.

The flash flood watch is expected to be in effect for the five boroughs, New York's northern suburbs, northeast New Jersey and portions of southern Connecticut through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In New Jersey, the watch applies to Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with heavy rain likely, the weather service warns. Rain is expected in NYC during the evening rush-hour commute.

Rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour, with 1 to 2 inches total, and locally higher amounts are possible, according to the weather service. Some weather models, however, predict a much lower total of less than half an inch in Central Park.

The heavy rainfall could lead to excessive runoff and flash flooding, the weather service warns.

The once-powerful Florence made landfall in North Carolina last Friday as a Category 1 storm, but the category system does not take the potential for flooding into account and the storm was marked by slow-moving, heavy rainfall. It has been blamed for at least 32 people in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina, the Associated Press reports.

The storm's impact in NYC won't last long. Mostly sunny skies are expected after Tuesday withs highs in the high 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is also the first official day of the fall season.