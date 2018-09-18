Fire erupts in Midtown parking garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN WEST, Manhattan — A fast-moving fire erupted inside of a parking garage located near Times Square, FDNY said Tuesday.

Fire officials responded to a call of smoke emanating from a parking garage located near the intersection of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The fire grew to 2-alarms before firefighters completely doused the blaze just before 10:15 p.m., FDNY said.

Citizen video shows thick grey smoke billowing from a building over Midtown West.

The blaze comes a day after more than 100 cars went up in flames inside of a parking garage located at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).