Dogs abandoned in Hurricane Florence now up for adoption in NJ

EATONTOWN, N.J. — Nearly two dozen stray and abandoned animals from shelters in areas of the Carolinas that were ravaged by Hurricane Florence have made their way to the Monmouth County SPCA where they’re getting a second lease on life.

“You can tell they are a little shaken up from the ride,” said Lindsay Sanator, spokeswoman at the Monmouth County SPCA. “But as soon as they see people here with arms open and smiles on their faces, their tail starts wagging. You can tell they are very hopeful.”

Since the hurricane, the Monmouth County SPCA has taken in a total of 20 dogs. Eleven of them have been adopted.

In a few days, the shelter is expected to take in 30 more.

“People definitely have a space in their heart for these guys,” Sanator said.

The Monmouth County SPCA is one of many local organizations extending a helping hand to animal shelters in the south that have lost everything in the storm. Their team will be sending down truck loads of food and supplies to help those shelters recover.

The SPCA is accepting donations at their Eatontown shelter. Cleaning supplies are at the top of their wish list.

