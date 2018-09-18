Brooklyn Diocese to pay $27.5M to settle 4 sex abuse claims

NEW YORK — Four men who said they were sexually abused as boys by a teacher at a Brooklyn Catholic church have reached a $27.5 million settlement from the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The New York Times reports Tuesday the agreement is one of the largest settlements ever awarded to sexual abuse victims within the Catholic Church. The men will each receive about $6.8 million.

The Brooklyn Diocese did not immediately return requests for comment.

Lawyers for the victims say 67-year-old Angelo Serrano, a lay teacher of religion at St. Lucy’s-St. Patrick’s Church in Brooklyn, repeatedly abused the young boys between 2003 and 2009. Serrano is serving a 15-year sentenced after pleading guilty in 2011 to inappropriate course of sexual conduct with a child.

Attorney Ben Rubinowitz said the abuse should never have happened.

The Diocese of Brooklyn released the following statement: