Body of missing 17-year-old swimmer found at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — The body of a 17-year-old Queens boy was found Tuesday morning days after he was swept away while swimming with his friends at Rockaway Beach over the weekend, officials said.

Police were called to area of Beach 97th Street and Shore Front Parkway just before 11 a.m. to find an unconscious teenage boy. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The boy was identified as 17-year-old Lamine Sarr, of Beach 58th Street, Queens. His family has been notified.

NYPD and FDNY rescue teams have been searching for Sarr since Saturday when the boy’s friends reported that he was swept away in the ocean around 5 p.m. near 86th Street.

Two of the three teens made it out of the water.

A police helicopter flew over the choppy waters to aid in the search. Officials called off the search once it got dark. The crews continued the search on Sunday and Monday. They had planned to resume on Tuesday morning.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.