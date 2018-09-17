‘We The People’ hearing held by city comptroller’s office to hear from NYCHA families exposed to lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- City Comptroller Scott Stringer, the watchdog of the city’s money, said he has conducted 10 audits looking into the New York City Housing Authority, more than any other recent Comptroller.

Stringer said he’s investigated dangerous playgrounds to the lead exposure of children inside public housing.

On Monday night, the Comptroller says he wants to hear from NYCHA families.

“Our investigators will be listening to families’ stories,” Stringer said.

Stringer said he will use the stories he hears as part of his ongoing investigation into how the mayor’s office and other city agencies handled what he calls a crisis involving our city’s children.

For months, PIX11 News has told the stories of children who live inside public housing who have been exposed to lead.

If you want to attend the “We the People” Investigatory Public Hearing in Ongoing Lead Crisis, it will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 at:

Frederick Samuel Community Center

669 Lenox Ave.

Between West 143rd and 144th street

New York, New York 10030

For the Lead Hotline, call 212-669-4088.