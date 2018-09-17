Pregnant woman beat up after not giving boyfriend food stamp card: report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend when she refused to give him her food stamp card, PIX11 sister station WREG reports.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car in the 3400 block of Briar Park West Saturday when Hosea Taylor walked up to the vehicle. That’s when he reportedly assaulted her and stole her backpack, which he thought contained her wallet.

After speaking with the victim, police said they spotted Taylor and followed him to a home on Winchester where he was taken into custody.

He reportedly admitted to stealing the backpack from the victim.

Taylor was charged with domestic assault and robbery.

In December, police responded to another alleged domestic incident involving the couple. Taylor was arrested in that incident but charges were later dropped.