Police release picture of man connected to fire that injured 21 at parking garage in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — Police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection to Monday morning’s fire that injured 21 at the Kings Plaza Mall parking garage in Brooklyn.

The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and dark footwear.

Multiple vehicles caught on fire on two floors of the four-story parking garage, located at 5100 Kings Plaza, according to the FDNY. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said about 120 cars were stored on the second floor of the parking garage by a local dealership. It was not immediately known how many cars caught on fire.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. and three hours later, it was still burning.

Dark plumes of smoke were billowing from the structure and could be seen from miles away.

Eighteen firefighters and 3 civilians were hurt, according to Nigro. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Members have various levels of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, working under these conditions,” FDNY said in a tweet

