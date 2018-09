MASPETH, Queens — A police-involved shooting was reported in Queens on Monday evening.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the 69th Street shooting.

Officers were responding to a reported burglary when they fatally shot a woman, police sources said. She may have been armed with a knife.

There has been a police involved shooting in the confines of the @NYPD104Pct in Queens. We will update as soon as more information is available. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 17, 2018

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.