Fast-growing fire breaks out at Kings Plaza Mall parking garage in Brooklyn: FDNY

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A fast-growing fire is burning through the parking garage of Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn on Monday, authorities said.

Multiple vehicles caught on fire on two floors of the four-story parking garage, located at 5100 Kings Plaza, according to the FDNY.

In a tweet, Kings Plaza said the mall is currently closed and told the public to avoid the area.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 a.m. and four hours later, it was still burning.

Dark plumes of smoke were billowing from the structure and could be seen from miles away.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is being investigated as “suspicious,” sources told PIX11 News.

Huge fire in Kings Plaza mall parking lot. #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/1KfHYzwvKx — Jon Sosis (@FunnyJS) September 17, 2018

Kings Plaza currently closed. Multiple cars on fire in garage and smoke conditions. FDNY on scene. Avoid area. — Kings Plaza Mall (@KingsPlazaMall) September 17, 2018

