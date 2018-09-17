‘Mayochup’ now exists as a Heinz condiment option

Prepare a fry for dipping because a new condiment is here.
Mayochup, a Heinz ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid, was launched Monday. While some who dislike both condiments protested that two wrongs don’t make a right, Heinz disagreed.
“We see two rights making a better right,” the company tweeted.
Mayochup got its start on Twitter. Heinz asked fans to vote on if the condiment should exist. More than 512,000 people voted yes.
There’s more voting to come. Heinz will send the new condiment to either Brooklyn, Chicago or Culver City first based on votes.