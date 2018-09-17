‘Mayochup’ now exists as a Heinz condiment option

Prepare a fry for dipping because a new condiment is here.

Mayochup, a Heinz ketchup-mayonnaise hybrid, was launched Monday. While some who dislike both condiments protested that two wrongs don’t make a right, Heinz disagreed.

“We see two rights making a better right,” the company tweeted.

Mayochup got its start on Twitter. Heinz asked fans to vote on if the condiment should exist. More than 512,000 people voted yes.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

There’s more voting to come. Heinz will send the new condiment to either Brooklyn, Chicago or Culver City first based on votes.