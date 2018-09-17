Five men wanted for assault of Brooklyn man caught on video: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for five men in Brooklyn after they were caught on video violently striking a man, leaving him in "serious but stable condition," authorities said.

The incident happened last Monday at about 4:30 a.m. in front of Kings Express Deli and Grocery, located at 478 Kings Highway in Gravesend.

Police said the five individuals assaulted the 23-year-old man following a dispute. During the assault, the individuals removed two chains from the victim's neck and $160 in cash.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition and treated for bruising to his face and head.

The individuals fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).