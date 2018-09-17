Family of off-duty NYC correction officer killed speaks out one day after arrest of alleged gunman

While the family is feeling some relief that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of Jonathon Narain, a correction officer who was killed on his way to work, they are still heartbroken, knowing nothing can ever bring him back

“He was young, smart, determined. motivated,” said NYC firefighter Jason Narain, of his brother. “He just wanted to do better.”

He stood with his parents and younger brother outside of the home the family grew up in, in Richmond Hill, Queens – holding back tears, as he remembered his brother – Jonathan Narain, who was just 27.

“He was big into his culture,” said Narain. “He was fun, liked to have a good time, always laughing and showed respect – that’s how we were brought up.”

According to detectives, surveillance video led them to 30-year old Gifford Hunter, an MTA worker who has been charged with the murder.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Hunter pulled up to the car Narain was in, on the corner of 120th street and 103rd Avenue in South Richmond Hill, Queens, and allegedly shot him in the head before taking off on a motorcycle.

Hunter faced a judge Monday morning. The Narain family was in the courtroom.

“For something like this – so senseless, so cold hearted, cold-blooded, there’s no reason for this,” Narain said.

As the family grieves, they’re also giving thanks.

“I want to thank everyone involved, the NYPD including the Desi Society, the Department of Correction, the FDNY, the mayor’s office, district attorney’s office, even sanitation, every agency,” said members of the Narain family, adding that the Correction Officers Benevolent Association has been by their side throughout the devastating ordeal as well.

“All the family, friends, brothers, sisters, everyone he knew and he touched, thank you, gonna miss you Jon.”

According to the Narain family, Jonathan wanted to be a captain. There is now a petition to promote the slain NYC Correction Officer posthumously to rank of captain.

Viewing and funeral services will be held at:

Bergen Funeral Service

114-30 Rockaway Boulevard

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Viewing: Tuesday & Wednesday 4 p.m. -10 p.m.

Funeral: Thursday at 9 a.m.