Body of baby swept away by Florence floodwaters is found

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The body of a 1-year-old boy has been recovered after he was swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina when the boy’s mother lost her grip on him, authorities said Monday.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood said a woman and her child were on their way to visit relatives when she drove past some barricades on highway 218 in northern Union County.

The woman later told authorities someone had pushed the barricades to the side a little, making her think it was OK to go through.

The woman’s car was swept off the road by the floodwaters, pinning it against a group of trees.

She was able to free 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch from his car seat and escape. But the waters were deep, and Underwood said the woman lost her grip and her son was swept away.

Lee-Welch’s body was later found, the Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers for the little boy’s family and all the search team members and law enforcement officers who helped in this matter. Very sad situation,” officials said.

PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.