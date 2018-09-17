2-year-old left in hot car; father found inside Jersey City mall and detained: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Charges are pending against a father accused of leaving his 2-year-old in a hot vehicle outside a Jersey City mall, officials said Monday.

Police responded to reports of a small child locked inside a vehicle on Mall Drive West Sunday at 3:08 p.m., Jersey City officials said.

A 2-year-old was found in a 2018 Volvo that was off and had raised windows, according to officials.

Fire officials helped rescue to child, who was hospitalized and later discharged to be with her mother, officials said.

The child’s father was found inside the mall, according to officials.

Charges are pending against him.