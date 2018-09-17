14th suspect in teen’s machete slaying pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The 14th suspect arrested in the brutal gang-related slaying of a teenager outside a New York City deli has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Twenty-year-old Frederick Then, of Reading, Pennsylvania, entered the plea at his arraignment Monday in connection with the June 20 machete death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Oct. 25.

Authorities say the suspects are members of the violent Trinitarios gang. They said Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly targeted by the gang and stabbed outside the grocery store.

A widely shared video recording of the teen's murder shocked the city.