News Closeup: Bitter battle for New Jersey Senate seat

NEW YORK — A bitter battle is brewing in the race for a Senate seat in New Jersey. Incumbent Senator Robert Menendez is facing a tough fight, having survived a corruption trial and a harsh ethics rebuke from his Congressional colleagues.

Menendez is also facing stiff competition from his Republican challenger, a wealthy former pharmaceutical executive who Menendez accuses of putting profits over patients.

We hear from Republican candidate Bob Hugin who responds to those allegations.

He also tells us why he has launched a campaign in the public sector and how he intends to do more for the state of New Jersey if elected.