Mother, 6-year-old son disappear after parental visit hand-off, police say

The BRONX — A woman and her 6-year-old son disappeared after the boy was handed off for a parental visit in the Bronx over a week ago, police said.

Ketanya Burke, 42, and her son Vincenzo Dacchile were last seen at the 45th Precinct Station House when Burke went to pick up her son for a parental visit, said authorities.

According to police, Burke failed to return Dacchile to his biological father when the visit was supposed end.

Dacchile is described to be 4-feet tall, 50 pounds, with brown eyes and close-cut brown hair.

Burke is described to be 5-feet-3-inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

