Man dies while swimming in rough water off Jersey shore

JERSEY SHORE, N.J. — Authorities say a man died in an apparent drowning while swimming in rough water off a beach at the New Jersey shore.

Officers in Seaside Heights responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man struck by a wave and floating in the ocean.

NJ.com reports that three officers entered the water and reported strong rip currents. They were joined by water rescue units and the man was brought to shore.

Emergency responders began CPR efforts but the 44-year-old New Brunswick resident was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police Chief Tommy Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that the wave may have broken the man’s neck and left him incapacitated. Officials said lifeguards weren’t on duty at the time.