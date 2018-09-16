‘Justice for Junior’: 14th suspect arrested in slaying of Bronx teen at bodega

THE BRONX — Police have made another arrest in the brutal, machete-slaying of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, officials said Sunday.

Police have not yet released the name of the person in custody, but on Sept. 12 officials said they were looking for Frederick Then, 20, in connection to the teen’s murder. Sunday’s arrest marks the 14th person charged in connection to the teen’s death.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was chased into a bodega on June 20 by a group of alleged Trinitarios gang members. He was dragged back outside and attacked at 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue by a group of men who believed the teen was a member of a rival gang. Guzman-Feliz suffered a lethal slash wound to his throat. The teen ran toward a hospital, but he collapsed and died outside.

His death sparked the “Justice for Junior” movement and has attracted international attention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.