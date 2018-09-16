Community mourns death of mother of MS-13 victim: ‘She was a warrior’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Heartbreak and disbelief fills a Long Island community following the death of the mother of an alleged MS-13 victim.

“This is a sad day for Brentwood.”

Evelyn Rodriguez, 50, the mother of Kayla Cuevas, was killed in the same area where her daughter was found dead two years ago on September 14, 2016.

Authorities said it happened around 4:10 p.m., about an hour before a planned candlelight service at that location for her daughter.

Rodriguez and another person were arguing with a driver over the placement of a memorial for Cuevas when the driver sped up, fatally striking Rodriguez, according to police.

After her daughter’s death, Rodriguez became an vowed to stopped MS-13 and fight for the rights of students and the community.

“She was a mom. She was a woman. She was a fighter, and she was a good person,” said Brentwood resident Evelyn Cepeda.

“She was a warrior. She needs to be remembered as a warrior,” said Nelsena Day, a Brentwood resident.

The driver remained on scene Friday and called 911.

Police said there is no evidence on Rodriguez’s death of ties to MS-13 or indication that it was a result of gang retaliation.

No arrests have been made.