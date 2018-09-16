MTA maintenance worker arrested in shooting death of NYC correction officer

QUEENS — Police arrested an MTA employee in the shooting death of an off-duty NYC correction officer in Queens.

Gifford Hunter, a bus maintenance worker, is accused of shooting Jonathan Narain, 27, while he was inside his car at a traffic light in the corner of 103rd Avenue and 120th Street in South Richmond Hill Friday morning.

According to authorities Narain, who was employed at Rikers Island for about two years, was on his way to work when he stopped for food and conversed with a motorcyclist.

Police did not know what they two argued about prior to the shooting.

At the traffic light, the motorcyclist pulled up to Narain’s vehicle and shot him once in the head, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gifford, 30, was taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal use of a firearm in the second degree.

President of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, Elias Husamudeen, expressed his gratitude toward the NYPD for their efforts in finding Narain’s alleged shooter.

“The men and women of the COBA are extremely grateful to the NYPD for their relentless efforts in tracking down and arresting the killer of Correction Officer Narain. It’s now time for the Queens District Attorney to prosecute this murderer to the fullest extent of the law.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.