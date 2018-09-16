1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx stabbing

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man is dead and another is injured following a stabbing in the Bronx early Sunday.

Police received a call at about 4:22 a.m. regarding two men assaulted in front of a building along Westchester and Pugsley Avenues.

When they arrived, police found a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso, said authorities.

Both men were taken to the hospital where the 34-year-old male was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).