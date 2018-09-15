Woman killed in Long Island crash

MEDFORD, N.Y. — A woman was killed in a vehicular accident on Long Island Friday night.

Laura Couleas, 52, was driving a Honda east on Horseblock Road on the overpass of Long Island Avenue in Medford when the car crossed into the westbound lane, police said.

Couleas’ vehicle struck a Mitsubishi Suburban heading west on Horseblock Road, said authorities.

Couleas was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, said authorities.

The driver of the Suburban was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.