Woman fabricates story that teens yell ‘Trump 2016,’ leave hateful note on car: police

BALDWIN, N.Y. — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fabricated a story about a Trump-related hate crime on Long Island.

On Friday, 19-year-old Adwoa Lewis gave detectives a written statement stating she was driving home on Sept. 2 when four teenagers confronted her, police said.

Lewis alleged the teens yelled “Trump 2016!” and said she didn’t belong here, according to authorities.

She further claimed after parked her in front of her house, she woke up to find a slashed tire and a note on her car that stated, “Go home,” said police.

Extensive investigation revealed Lewis fabricated the story and no such altercation took place.

Lewis admitted she wrote the note and placed it on her car, said officials.

She was taken into custody and faces charges of making a false punishable written statement.